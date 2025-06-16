Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: To push DeFi to the mainstream, we must first win over Wall Street and then connect to the user end PANews 2025/06/16 12:19

PANews reported on June 16 that Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys, pointed out in an article that ETH and BTC, as corporate treasury assets, are the starting point for traditional finance to access DeFi on a large scale. He emphasized that if Wall Street sees that "accessible, analyzable, and investable" assets continue to rise, it will conduct in-depth research on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and strategies such as MicroStrategy, Semler, and SBET. Lubin said that once Wall Street accepts and promotes DeFi standardization, Main Street (ordinary users) will really care about decentralized protocols and bring about the full popularization of Web3 user-level applications.