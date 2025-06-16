The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend PANews 2025/06/16 11:01

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Only Layer2 and AI sectors fell by 0.86% and 1.06% respectively. Among them, ZKJ plummeted 83.23% due to the liquidity crisis, dragging down the AI sector. In terms of mainstream currencies, ETH rose 0.66% to $2500, and BTC rose 0.40% to break through $105,000. Solana rose 7.38%, and Layer1, DeFi, Meme and other sectors rose across the board, and market sentiment has clearly warmed up.