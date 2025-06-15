Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000

PANews
2025/06/15 20:06
비트코인
BTC$107,306.66+0.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001782+4.70%
Farcana
FAR$0.00041-16.15%
Term Finance
TERM$0.44--%
니어
NEAR$2.151+5.23%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus is not bearish, and it is believed that the bull market is far from over. Many people believe that Bitcoin is preparing for a new round of price discovery. Trader Alan Tardigrade said that Bitcoin is showing an upward trend of an expanding wedge. Since 2023, Bitcoin has risen by 49%, 125% and 68% each time the signal appears. Another trader, Merlijn, pointed out that the current trend of Bitcoin shows a classic price bottom structure in the form of an inverted head and shoulders, and the near-term target price may reach $140,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
Share
PANews2025/06/28 03:16
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000142-58.11%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01497-2.85%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000083-51.74%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million
Share
PANews2025/06/28 23:30

Trending News

More

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins