Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Economic Maelstrom Affecting Millions

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 17:30
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.0004293-12.02%

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has the potential to disrupt global markets and extend to other regions. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for oil tankers, could be closed as the conflict escalates.

Iran-Israel Conflict Might Upend the World’s Oil Markets

World markets are once again facing difficulties due to geopolitical tensions. The current conflict between Iran and Israel, and its possible escalation, has the potential to impact the global oil output, prompting prices to skyrocket and for crude to reassert its former nickname of “black gold.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which provides passage out of the Persian Gulf to over 20% of the world’s oil production, is the key for this to happen. According to recent reports, the government of Iran is considering closing it as a retaliation for the Israeli attacks, potentially unleashing changes in local and foreign oil markets.

The statement came from Sardar Esmail Kowsari, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who also declared that Iran would take “the best decision with determination” regarding this subject.

If this happens, security expert Claude Moniquet assessed it would represent “a disaster for Europe,” affecting the energy market all over the world. As a consequence of this, oil prices would skyrocket as the oil supply would be reduced by 20%. In the same way, the closure would bring disruptions to the supply chains of European and Asian industries, prompting a production pause for many goods.

Oil prices have already risen as a result of the ongoing escalation of the conflict. Since the first bombings, oil futures have maintained over the $70 mark, having touched $77.

But the worst outcome of all would be the expansion of the ongoing standoff as other countries become involved to avoid the effects of the closure. This could spark a global recession and bring further conflict to the region.

Ultimately, the outcome will depend on how far the Iranian government is willing to go and if it has the military power to close the strait, but the consequences of this should not be belittled.

Read more: Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
Share
PANews2025/06/28 03:16
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000142-57.98%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01488-3.50%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000087-48.21%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million
Share
PANews2025/06/28 23:30

Trending News

More

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders

Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins