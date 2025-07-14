Stablecoin RDA: China's new paradigm of "real number integration"

By: PANews
2025/07/14 19:07
RealLink
REAL$0.08277-0.85%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3779-0.52%

Definition and core concept of RDA

RDA (Real Data Assets) is an innovative paradigm proposed by the Shanghai Data Exchange in 2025. Its core concept is "real number integration". Through blockchain technology, real and credible data is deeply bound to physical assets to form standardized digital assets that can be confirmed, traded, and financed. RDA is an extension of RWA (Real World Assets). RWA focuses on digitizing physical assets (such as real estate and charging piles) on the chain, while RDA emphasizes the authenticity verification and value-added role of data to generate stablecoins for specific scenarios.

Core features of RDA:

  • Coupling data with physical assets: RDA improves the credit, transparency and controllability of assets by encapsulating the operational data of physical assets (such as steel trading data and logistics data).
  • Blockchain technology support: Use blockchain to ensure data authenticity, immutability and traceability, and support data ownership, transactions and financing.
  • Stablecoin anchoring mechanism: RDA, as the underlying asset of stablecoin, is usually pegged to legal currency (such as RMB) to generate stablecoins for specific scenarios, such as "STEEL-CNY" (steel trade stablecoin) or "Cargo Treasure CNY" (logistics stablecoin).

Functions and application scenarios of RDA

RDA combines data assets with stablecoins to provide innovative financial tools for the real economy, showing significant potential in the following scenarios:

Commodity pricing power:

RDA generates stablecoins linked to the RMB by encapsulating commodity (such as steel) transaction data, supporting trade settlement and account splitting. Pudong Development Bank issues the "STEEL-CNY" stablecoin based on steel transaction data RDA. Buyers use it to pay for goods, and smart contracts automatically split accounts to steel traders, logistics parties and exchanges. Compared with traditional US dollar settlement, the commission is reduced to 0.15%, and the annual profit is expected to exceed 900 million yuan. Promote the pricing power of the RMB in the commodity market, reduce dependence on US dollar settlement, and challenge the Singapore Platts energy pricing system.

Logistics and cross-border trade:

RDA integrates logistics data (such as high-speed logistics data in the Yangtze River Delta) to generate stablecoins for cross-border payments and settlements, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Based on the "Cargo Treasure CNY" stablecoin issued by RDA based on the Yangtze River Delta logistics data, Southeast Asian shippers can pay COSCO shipping fees after exchanging local currencies. Smart contracts realize real-time settlement, eliminating the US dollar transit link. Reduce cross-border payment costs, promote the internationalization of the RMB, and enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese logistics companies.

Data factor market:

RDA uses blockchain to standardize, productize, and financialize data assets, and promotes the linkage between data and the capital market. The Shanghai Data Exchange plans to list 5,000 tradable data products by 2025, and the scale of data assets of some companies is expected to exceed 500 million yuan. RDA promotes the scale development of the data factor market and enables companies to realize value-added through data financing and transactions.

RDA-anchored currency system

Stablecoins supported by RDA are usually pegged to fiat currencies to ensure value stability. Currently, they are mainly anchored to the following currency systems:

  • Renminbi (CNY): RDA stablecoins are mostly pegged to RMB, such as “STEEL-CNY” and “Cargo-Treasure CNY”, aiming to promote the internationalization of RMB, especially in the fields of commodities and cross-border trade.
  • US Dollar (USD): Some RDA stablecoins may be pegged to the US dollar to adapt to the settlement needs of the international market, but pegging to the RMB is the main trend, reflecting China's strategic layout in the global digital economy.
  • Other currencies: In specific regions (such as Southeast Asia), RDA stablecoins may support local currency exchange and achieve multi-currency interoperability through cross-chain technology, but the RMB is still the core.

The anchoring mechanism is usually based on a 1:1 reserve model, that is, the issuer needs to hold an equivalent value of legal currency or assets as collateral. In some scenarios, the supply is dynamically adjusted through smart contracts to maintain stability.

Publisher of RDA

The issuers of RDA stablecoins are usually financial institutions, data exchanges or core enterprises in the industrial chain, cooperating with platforms such as the Shanghai Data Exchange, including:

  • Financial institutions: such as Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, which issues the "STEEL-CNY" stablecoin based on steel trading data RDA and is responsible for reserve management and compliance auditing.
  • Data Exchange: As the proposer and operating platform of the RDA paradigm, the Shanghai Data Exchange coordinates the confirmation, standardization and trading of data assets, and jointly issues scenario-based stablecoins with enterprises.
  • Industrial chain companies: Logistics companies such as COSCO Shipping encapsulate RDA based on their own operating data (such as freight data), issue logistics stablecoins, and optimize supply chain finance.
  • Technology providers: Blockchain technology companies (such as Ant Chain and Baidu Super Chain) provide underlying technical support to ensure the data authenticity and transaction security of RDA.

Issuers must comply with strict regulatory requirements, including reserve transparency, data authenticity audits, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, to ensure the credit and stability of stablecoins.

Challenges and prospects of RDA

challenge:

Insufficient standardization of data assets

：RDA lacks a unified pricing system and legal rights confirmation framework, and the value of data is highly volatile, which affects the credit of stablecoins.

Technical threshold

: RDA needs to solve the problems of data silos and privacy computing, rely on third-party audits to verify data authenticity, and has high technical complexity.

Regulatory pressure

：Global stablecoin regulation is becoming stricter. For example, Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" requires licensed operations and sufficient reserves, and the mainland's regulatory framework for RMB stablecoins is still being improved.

prospect:

Market size

: As a derivative market of RWA, RDA is expected to grow with the growth of data services and transaction scale. The RWA market may reach 30 trillion US dollars by 2035, and the stablecoin market is expected to reach 2.5 trillion US dollars in 2030, with an annual compound growth rate of over 80%.

Policy support

：China's National Data Administration promotes the trusted data space pilot. RDA, as a core paradigm, is driven by policies. The Shanghai Data Exchange plans to list 5,000 data products by 2025.

RMB Internationalization

：RDA stablecoin helps the application of RMB in cross-border trade and data factor markets. Experts suggest that Hong Kong should take the lead in trialing and optimize the payment efficiency of digital RMB.

Summarize

RDA (Real Data Asset) binds data to physical assets through "real number fusion", providing innovative underlying asset support for stablecoins. Its application in commodities, logistics, cross-border trade and data factor markets demonstrates the potential to promote the internationalization of the RMB, enhance China's pricing power and marketization of data. The RDA stablecoin is mainly anchored to the RMB, jointly issued by financial institutions, data exchanges and industrial chain enterprises, and relies on blockchain technology to ensure data authenticity and transaction security. Despite the challenges of standardization, technology and supervision, RDA has broad prospects driven by policy support and market demand, and is expected to become an important pillar of the global digital economy. It is recommended to pay attention to the latest developments of the Shanghai Data Exchange, as well as the dynamics of relevant policies and industrial chain enterprises to seize the development opportunities of the RDA stablecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,268.4-0.58%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-9.25%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09765-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.08283-0.57%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share
미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

씨티 벤처스가 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 전략적 투자를 진행했으며, 현재 BVNK의 기업 가치는 7억 5000만 달러를 초과했습니다. BVNK, 씨티 벤처스의 지원 확보, 기업 가치 7억 5000만 달러 돌파 씨티그룹의 벤처캐피털 부문인 씨티 벤처스가 전략적...
Union
U$0.009323-1.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00413-9.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명