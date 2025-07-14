Report: Bitcoin takes advantage of the recovery of risk assets and ends range fluctuations

By: PANews
2025/07/14 17:30

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Tickmill analyst Patrick Munnelly said in a report that Bitcoin broke through $120,000 for the first time, and its upward momentum came from the growing confidence of investors after the cryptocurrency moved out of the recent narrow trading range. He said that the previous trading range had raised questions about whether Bitcoin could regain its strong upward momentum earlier this year. The uncertainty of Trump's political and economic policies has suppressed the market's enthusiasm for Bitcoin investment, keeping it in this range. Now, as other risky assets such as stocks have hit record highs, Bitcoin has also resumed its upward trajectory, rekindling market enthusiasm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,268.4-0.58%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-9.25%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09765-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.08283-0.57%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share
미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

씨티 벤처스가 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 전략적 투자를 진행했으며, 현재 BVNK의 기업 가치는 7억 5000만 달러를 초과했습니다. BVNK, 씨티 벤처스의 지원 확보, 기업 가치 7억 5000만 달러 돌파 씨티그룹의 벤처캐피털 부문인 씨티 벤처스가 전략적...
Union
U$0.009323-1.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00413-9.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명