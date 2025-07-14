Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:10
Union
U$0.004423-32.27%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.46-3.84%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0183-8.50%
Factor
FACT$2.52-7.69%
Farcana
FAR$0.000328-3.81%

Stablecoins are booming, and one cryptocurrency could quietly become the foundation of a new dollar-based economy, analysts at Electric Capital say.

Despite widespread talk about “de-dollarization,” the global thirst for U.S. dollars is far from disappearing. In fact, it’s reaching new heights. Behind the scenes, a powerful shift is underway: billions of people and countless businesses worldwide are finding fresh ways to access dollars, not through banks or traditional finance, but via stablecoins.

As Electric Capital, a crypto investment firm and research organization, noted in a recent report, the shift is creating the biggest expansion of the dollar’s network in decades, and one cryptocurrency is positioned to benefit the most.

Since 2020, the stablecoin market has grown nearly 60-fold to over $200 billion, fueled largely by demand from emerging markets where traditional banking remains limited or unstable.

Electric Capital points out that billions of people around the world face currency risks. Political instability, poor monetary policies, and high inflation — sometimes above 6% annually — threaten the value of local currencies. In such places, holding dollars means more financial security.

Businesses also need dollars to operate. The U.S. dollar dominates global trade, involved in about 88% of all foreign exchange transactions. For many small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers, especially in emerging economies, digital dollars help avoid currency mismatches and simplify cross-border payments.

Most importantly, stablecoins allow anyone with internet access to hold dollars: no bank account or government permission needed. This global accessibility is unprecedented.

The problem with TradFi

While this new wave of dollar holders is exciting, it comes with challenges. Millions of new users want more than just to hold stablecoins, they want to earn yield, invest, and access financial services. However, traditional finance cannot serve this growing market well, Electric Capital notes.

Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says - 1

The U.S. banking system, for example, requires strict regulatory compliance that excludes many people globally. Cross-border financial services are often expensive and slow, and are generally designed for institutions or wealthy individuals, not everyday users in emerging markets.

This gap calls for new financial infrastructure that is global, safe for institutions, and resistant to government interference.

How one crypto stands out

According to Electric Capital, Ethereum (ETH) is uniquely positioned to serve this new digital dollar economy because it meets three key requirements:

  1. Global accessibility: Ethereum works 24/7 and is available to anyone with internet access, whether in New York, Nigeria, or rural Nepal.
  2. Institutional safety: Ethereum offers needed security, regulatory clarity, and flexibility for institutions to build large-scale financial products.
  3. Resistance to government interference: Ethereum operates in a decentralized manner, making it harder for governments to restrict or censor.

Electric Capital’s analysts note Ethereum’s history of community funding and Proof-of-Work launch gave it broad asset ownership and a culture focused on decentralization, creating a moat that is difficult for other blockchains to replicate.

Only one cryptocurrency set to lead stablecoin hype, Electric Capital says - 2

The Ethereum network supports more than $140 billion in stablecoins, over $60 billion in decentralized finance protocols, and billions more in tokenized real-world assets.

In traditional finance, a reserve asset is the trusted base layer that supports lending, borrowing, and transactions. Examples include U.S. Treasuries, gold, and the dollar itself.

The report explains that as stablecoins on Ethereum grow, participants need a secure, productive asset to back financial activities. ETH fits this role perfectly, the analysts suggest, as the cryptocurrency is:

  • Scarce, with predictable supply and low inflation.
  • Productive, because it generates yield through staking.
  • Collateralized, backing over $19 billion in lending protocols.
  • Resistant to seizure or censorship by governments.
  • Programmable and liquid, deeply integrated into the on-chain financial system.

As stablecoin adoption increases, so does the demand for ETH to power the ecosystem, they say.

Layer 2s as supporters, not competitors

More than that, Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solutions make transactions faster and cheaper, opening more use cases for ETH as collateral and reserve asset, expanding its reach in the digital dollar economy, the analysts claim.

Beyond powering DeFi and stablecoins, ETH also has properties that make it a strong store of value, comparable to Bitcoin but with additional yield potential.

And, unlike gold, which generates no income, ETH holders can earn staking rewards, a feature that appeals to investors who prefer yield-generating assets. The report suggests that rather than competing with Bitcoin, ETH and BTC might both take market share from traditional stores of value like gold, treasuries, and real estate in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,268.4-0.58%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-9.25%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09765-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.08283-0.57%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share
미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

씨티 벤처스가 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 전략적 투자를 진행했으며, 현재 BVNK의 기업 가치는 7억 5000만 달러를 초과했습니다. BVNK, 씨티 벤처스의 지원 확보, 기업 가치 7억 5000만 달러 돌파 씨티그룹의 벤처캐피털 부문인 씨티 벤처스가 전략적...
Union
U$0.009323-1.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00413-9.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명