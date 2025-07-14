@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:18

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio returned again and opened a BTC short position with a 40x leverage. Previously, he had accumulated a loss of 25.8 million US dollars.