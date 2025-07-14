The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:29

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Central Committee issued an opinion on strengthening trial work in the new era. The opinion mentioned that financial trial work should be strengthened. Severely punish illegal crimes in the financial field such as market manipulation, insider trading, illegal fundraising, loan fraud, money laundering, etc. in accordance with the law, strengthen the coordinated governance of illegal intermediaries in the financial field, and promote the healthy development of the financial market. Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency, mobile payment, Internet finance, and cross-border financial asset transactions. Improve the connection mechanism between administrative law enforcement and judicial trials in the financial field.