Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days By: PANews 2025/07/14 15:44

TRUMP $7.575 -0.02% SMART $0.004221 -0.58% ZEREBRO $0.01801 -1.42% AVA $0.4944 -4.00%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently started buying a large amount of AVA. In the past 10 days, the whale has bought a total of 7.57 million AVA, with a transaction amount of approximately $276,000.