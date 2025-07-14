@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/14 13:41

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain, the huge short position of the whale @qwatio worth $334 million was completely liquidated in just 3 hours, including 1,743 BTC ( US$211 million), 33,743 ETH ( US$102.3 million) and 15 million FARTCOIN ( US$20.6 million). Its wallet ( 0x916E ) currently has a cumulative loss of nearly $25.84 million.