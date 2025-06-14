Circle jumps 25%, defies crypto and stock market plunge amid Middle East war tensions

Fxstreet
2025/06/14 07:04
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.007+7.85%
  • Circle recorded a 25% gain on Friday, following reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.
  • Anticipation of the final Senate vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill next week has also contributed to CRCL's price growth.
  • CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets after Israel attacked key locations in Iran.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 25% gain on Friday, recouping losses from a 9% decline the previous day following the Senate scheduling a final vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill and reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.

Circle surge past $133 amid rising stablecoin interest

Circle's stock, CRCL, surged on Friday from an opening price of $108 to $133, marking its highest daily close since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last Thursday. The price rise, which saw its market cap hitting $32.43 billion, represents a 330% increase from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $31.

The USDC issuer's price growth follows developments around Amazon and Walmart, which are reportedly planning to launch US Dollar-backed stablecoins for customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The two merchants join a growing list of companies that are considering adding stablecoins to their payment channels.

This comes as the GENIUS bill draws closer to becoming law. The Senate is set for a final vote on the bill on Tuesday. If it passes, the bill will head to the House for deliberation.

The GENIUS bill aims to regulate stablecoins and their issuers in the US.

Meanwhile, CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets following rising Middle East war tensions after Israel launched attacks on key locations in Iran.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to an intraday low of $103,000 before rebounding slightly above $105,000 at the time of writing. Altcoins were not spared from the downturn, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP each posting losses of nearly 10% before seeing a slight recovery.

Traditional markets also felt the impact, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 1% on the day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04126+2.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

HNT dropped over 5% as selling pressure spread across the Helium ecosystem following Coinbase’s delisting of the deprecated Helium Mobile token. According to data from crypto.news, Helium Mobile (MOBILE) price dropped to an intraday low of $0.00026 on June 27…
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.0135+4.32%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002908+0.83%
Helium Network Token
HNT$2.295+2.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 18:28
Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
Share
PANews2025/06/28 03:16

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again