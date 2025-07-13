Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/13 19:00
니어
NEAR$2.86-3.37%
스레숄드
T$0.01509+0.60%
웨이브
WAVES$0.9553-0.89%
바이낸스코인
BNB$1,281.61-2.39%
비트코인
BTC$122,147.75-0.63%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12792+12.35%

Bank of America has officially crowned Bitcoin as the best-performing currency of 2025, marking a historic milestone in cryptocurrency’s journey toward mainstream financial acceptance, as Wall Street can’t ignore it anymore.

The $1.6 trillion banking giant’s “Cross-Asset Winners & Losers” report, released July 9, revealed Bitcoin’s impressive 18.2% year-to-date gain, decisively outpacing traditional safe-haven currencies including the Swedish krona, Swiss franc, and euro.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Cointelegraph on X

Meanwhile, the US dollar has plummeted 10.1% since January, claiming last place among the 14 tracked asset classes.

This institutional endorsement arrives as Bitcoin climbed multiple all-time highs, surging past $118,856 amid massive buying pressure from spot ETFs and corporate treasuries.

US-based Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in daily inflows for two consecutive days, a first since their January 2024 launch.

BlackRock’s IBIT alone attracted $953 million on Friday, helping push total ETF assets above $140 billion.

The surge coincided with President Trump’s social media declaration that crypto is going “through the roof,” triggering massive institutional repositioning.

Because of these institutional validations and growing demand, Bitcoin has positioned itself for continued parabolic growth toward $150,000 and beyond.

Institutional Cup and Handle Formation Points to $150,000 Target

Bitcoin’s technical structure reveals compelling evidence of massive institutional accumulation through multiple cup and handle patterns across different timeframes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

The weekly chart shows Bitcoin completing what could be the largest cup and handle formation in its history, with the current pattern forming across the $60,000-$110,000 range.

Previous cup formations in the $25,000-$30,000 and $50,000-$70,000 ranges led to explosive breakouts toward $70,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Taking it even further, the gold versus Bitcoin comparison chart reveals similarities in institutional accumulation patterns.

Gold’s prolonged sideways trading around $2,100 created cup-shaped accumulation zones before breaking into a rally reaching $3,354, representing a 60% increase.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

Bitcoin currently mirrors this exact pattern, having tested and retested resistance around $106,500 before breaking above $118,000.

Indirectly, the methodical nature of this accumulation indicates institutional players are gradually building positions without disrupting market movement.

Furthermore, exchange reserves data provides fundamental confirmation of the supply shock driving prices higher.

Bitcoin held on exchanges declined dramatically from 3.25 million to 2.55 million BTC, removing nearly 700,000 BTC from readily available trading inventory.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

This represents 3.3% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply being withdrawn for long-term storage.

The trajectory suggests reserves could decline to 2.0-2.2 million BTC, reaching the lowest levels since early 2018.

The RSI climbing to 73.56 indicates overbought conditions similar to late May when Bitcoin stalled near $110,000.

However, institutional accumulation creates different market dynamics than retail-driven rallies.

The persistent buying pressure from ETFs, corporate treasuries, and sovereign entities suggests any pullbacks to $110,000-$111,000 would be quickly absorbed, creating launching pads for moves toward $120,000-$125,000.

Elliott Wave Analysis Signals Sovereign Adoption Supercycle

Bitcoin’s complete cycle chart shows the cryptocurrency in Wave 5 of a larger supercycle driven by institutional and sovereign adoption rather than retail speculation.

Source: Uptrendcrypto on TradingView

Unlike previous waves fueled by halving events and retail FOMO, the current phase involves strategic allocation models from entities planning minimum 20-year holding periods.

This fundamental shift creates more persistent demand patterns that could sustain higher prices for extended periods.

The chart annotations reference countries potentially using Bitcoin to address national debt, indicating sovereign wealth funds and central banks entering the market.

These represent the largest capital pools globally, and their participation would dwarf previous institutional adoption waves.

Polymarket odds now suggest close to 80% probability of Bitcoin reaching $120,000 by month-end, with 92% likelihood of hitting this level before year-end.

Particularly, President Trump’s proposal for a historic 300 basis point interest rate cut creates ideal conditions for Bitcoin’s continued ascent.

The massive monetary expansion would trigger massive dollar debasement while driving institutional money into non-sovereign assets.

Historical analysis projects dramatic asset price inflation, with the dollar’s weakness positioning Bitcoin as a primary beneficiary of continued currency depreciation.

These policy tailwinds and accelerating institutional adoption suggest Bitcoin could reach $150,000$200,000 as traditional resistance levels become irrelevant in pure price discovery mode.

BTC Hyper: Unlocking Bitcoin’s DeFi Potential During the Bull Run

As Bitcoin reaches new heights, limitations around transaction speed and fees become increasingly apparent for investors seeking to maximize their holdings’ utility.

BTC Hyper emerges as a compelling solution, offering a Layer-2 scaling platform built on the Solana Virtual Machine that makes Bitcoin transactions instant and cost-effective while unlocking DeFi opportunities previously unavailable to BTC holders.

The $HYPER token presale has already raised over $2.5 million, offering early investors high APY staking rewards ahead of the Q3/Q4 2025 mainnet launch.

Unlike traditional Bitcoin investments that remain static, BTC Hyper enables users to bridge their BTC holdings and access DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and gaming dApps.

The wrapped Bitcoin functionality allows seamless movement between the Bitcoin mainnet and the Hyper network without KYC requirements for core features.

With mainnet deployment scheduled for late 2025, BTC Hyper positions itself perfectly for Bitcoin’s institutional adoption wave.

Early adopters can purchase $HYPER tokens using ETH, USDT, or BNB through platforms like Best Wallet, with major exchange listings planned post-mainnet launch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,124.13-0.61%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

Limitless 토큰 세일이 Kaito Capital 런치패드에서 200배 초과 청약으로 2억 달러 이상의 약정을 유치했습니다. 할당 모델과 시장 영향을 살펴보세요.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03892-4.67%
Kaito
KAITO$1.3029-3.97%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01211-4.19%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 16:10
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-5.95%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09757-3.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.08271-0.55%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명