Trump: I am the one who saved America By: PANews 2025/07/13 17:29

FOX $0.02354 -1.50% TRUMP $7.57 -0.09%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Channel, when US President Trump was asked by the host, his daughter-in-law Laura Trump, what image he hoped to be recorded in history as, Trump gave a shocking answer without hesitation: "It must be admitted that I am the one who saved America."