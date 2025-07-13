A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought about 68,720 HYPE

By: PANews
2025/07/13 14:02
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.46-4.30%
유에스디코인
USDC$0.9995--%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to OnchainLens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform and bought 68,720 HYPE at an average price of $47.40, with a transaction amount of approximately $3.257 million. Currently, the address still holds $1.74 million USDC and may make further purchases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,124.13-0.61%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

Limitless 토큰 세일이 Kaito Capital 런치패드에서 200배 초과 청약으로 2억 달러 이상의 약정을 유치했습니다. 할당 모델과 시장 영향을 살펴보세요.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03892-4.67%
Kaito
KAITO$1.3029-3.97%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01211-4.19%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 16:10
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-5.95%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09757-3.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.08271-0.55%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명