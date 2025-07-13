The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I plan to buy another Bitcoin as soon as possible. Getting rich has never been so easy. By: PANews 2025/07/13 13:39

PANews reported on July 13 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, wrote, "The price of a bitcoin is over $117,000. I plan to buy another bitcoin as soon as possible. It has never been easier to get rich...even to become a millionaire. Please study hard and see if Bitcoin is your path to becoming a millionaire. Take care. I love my Bitcoin...I love all Bitcoins."