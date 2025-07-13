A trader has made a profit of more than $1.5 million by going long on PUMP 3 times, and currently still holds a long position of 1.39 billion PUMPs By: PANews 2025/07/13 11:37

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0x6b78 opened a 3x leveraged long position on $PUMP a day ago and began to take profits when the price broke through $0.007. So far, he has closed 70.55 million PUMP (US$503,000) and made a profit of US$122,000, while still holding a huge long position of 1.39 billion PUMP (US$8.9 million), of which unrealized gains are US$1.39 million.