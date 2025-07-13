A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago By: PANews 2025/07/13 10:15

USDC $0.9995 --% ETH $4,356.53 -3.18%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost of US$2,952.27.