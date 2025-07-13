The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

By: PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00159636-2.79%
이더리움
ETH$4,354.95-3.19%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.11704-15.70%

Written by: Pzai, Foresight News

On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in project support, ecosystem operations, and fund management.

In the new vision statement, the Ethereum Foundation outlined two primary overall goals: first, to maximize the number of people who directly or indirectly use Ethereum and benefit from its underlying values; second, to maximize the resilience of Ethereum's technical and social infrastructure. The core of this structural reform is to redefine the role of the Foundation in the Ethereum ecosystem by introducing four strategic pillars (acceleration, amplification, support, and long-term dredging), establishing a new governance framework, and reforming its fund management strategy to enhance the scalability, resilience, and decentralization of the ecosystem.

The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

 New Ecodev Organization Chart

Ecosystem Acceleration

Previously, some users and developers accused the Ethereum Foundation of "hands-off governance" for a long time, which led to a series of ecological divisions and loss of narrative identity. As more and more companies are competing to establish crypto reserves, the strategic conquest of reserves has become a key factor in the development of the ecosystem. In terms of ecological acceleration, the Ethereum Foundation has newly established support modules for subdivided directions, including:

  • Corporate Relations : Providing support to enterprises that wish to adopt Ethereum, the team will focus on serving vertical fields such as finance and supply chain, and promote the on-chain tokenization (RWA) of physical assets (such as real estate and bonds).
  • Developer Growth : Attract and support the next generation of Ethereum ecosystem developers. This module is led by Gitcoin Research Director Austin Griffith.
  • Application support : Accelerate the construction of meaningful user-facing applications.
  • Founder Support : Non-financial project-related support, this module is led by Adrian Li, former Consensys front-end technology director.

The amplification of previous ecosystem acceleration covers work in advocacy and ecosystem development, including:

  • Digital Studio (ethereum.org team) : Ethereum narrative engine, producing narrative-rich content, videos, publications, and unique visualizations to showcase the potential of Ethereum.
  • Strategic Campaigns : Design and execute targeted campaigns.
  • Ethereum Everywhere : A team focused on expanding local communities and hubs that support application developers.
  • EcoDev Automation : Enhance internal operations through automation and AI-driven tools, enabling teams to achieve their goals more effectively.

Ecosystem Support

The Ethereum Foundation has long been criticized for its lack of transparency. For example, in terms of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP), the Foundation previously only disclosed the names of funded projects, but did not announce specific funding amounts or subsequent updates on project progress. Earlier, when early Ethereum developer @econoar left, he criticized the Foundation for its "cumbersome processes", "time-consuming and labor-intensive", and "disconnection between leadership and the broader community". After that, the Foundation also reduced its future operating expenses from 15% to 5% in 2025, gradually approaching the standards of donation-based institutions, and deployed on-chain assets to ensure long-term financial buffers (the goal is to maintain 2.5 years of operating cash reserves).

In the new structural reform, the foundation's new ESP/funding support program emphasizes more targeted applications and non-financial support, and jointly funds important public product organizations through strategic funding programs to benefit the broader Ethereum ecosystem. In addition, in the new support structure, Launchpad will assist organizations in dealing with operational design, sustainable funding, governance and other challenges. Support for Launchpad can come from derivatives of the foundation, grantees, or other ecosystem organizations (similar to Protocol Guild).

In the future, the Ethereum Foundation will also participate in global encryption policy coordination, monitor global issues related to the Ethereum ecosystem, and work with policy organizations around the world to establish ongoing relationships with governments and non-governmental organizations. In addition, as one of the practice fields of blockchain academics, the Academic Secretariat will actively promote Ethereum's cooperation with universities, professors and students to advance blockchain technology.

Conclusion

On July 11, Ethereum officially broke through $3,000. As the price of the currency climbed, the ecological development was also gradually advancing. From the perspective of this architectural change, the core goal of the Ethereum Foundation's transformation is to expand the user base and enhance the resilience of the infrastructure. It means that the Foundation will more actively coordinate resources, guide narratives, bridge community differences, and promote its large-scale implementation in key application areas while maintaining the core value of Ethereum. As the advantages of the public chain are gradually being caught up, the Foundation attempts to explore and shape the next growth engine for the Ethereum ecosystem through systematic support and strategic guidance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002763+42.42%
비트코인
BTC$122,124.13-0.61%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share
카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

Limitless 토큰 세일이 Kaito Capital 런치패드에서 200배 초과 청약으로 2억 달러 이상의 약정을 유치했습니다. 할당 모델과 시장 영향을 살펴보세요.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03892-4.67%
Kaito
KAITO$1.3029-3.97%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01211-4.19%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 16:10
Share
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1833-5.95%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.09757-3.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.08271-0.55%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
Share

Trending News

More

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명