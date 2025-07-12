Economist: Bitcoin supply is not important, what matters is Satoshi supply By: PANews 2025/07/12 21:28

PANews reported on July 12 that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform: What if the supply of Bitcoin is 21 billion instead of 21 million? If each Bitcoin is redefined as 100,000 satoshis (instead of 100 million), and the supply of satoshis remains unchanged, will it still feel scarce? "100 million" is just an artificially set unit. The supply of Bitcoin is actually not important. What really matters is the supply of satoshis.