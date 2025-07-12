A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order By: PANews 2025/07/12 19:02

USDC $0,9996 --% PUMP $0,005503 -7,09% ORDER $0,3115 -14,98% OPEN $0,00000001112 -0,17% WALLET $0,02373 -3,69%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens. It is reported that the public sale of PUMP tokens will start in about 3 hours.