A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/12 13:15

HYPE $44.47 -4.42% USDC $0.9995 -0.01% WALLET $0.02378 -3.45%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.