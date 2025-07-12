A smart money liquidated 141.77 WBTC, making a profit of about $1.822 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the smart money 0x5f6 bought 141.77 WBTC at US$104,478 a month ago, and sold all WBTC at an average price of US$117,334 in the past 11 hours, making a profit of approximately US$1.822 million, with a return rate of 12.3%.

