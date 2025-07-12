Sources: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise $100 million at a valuation of nearly $1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/12 09:41

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Fortune, cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise about $100 million with a valuation of nearly $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. Interactive Brokers, a listed online brokerage, will lead this round of financing. This financing is another round of financing after Zerohash's Series D financing in 2022, when the company raised $105 million from investors such as Bain Capital, Nyca and Point72 Ventures. According to PitchBook data, the Series D financing valued the company at $340 million.