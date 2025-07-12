SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million By: PANews 2025/07/12 09:22

ETH $4,350.34 -3.24%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million) through Galaxy Digital and Coinbase Prime in the past 6 hours. Since SharpLink Gaming began to reserve ETH in the MicroStrategy operating mode in early June, it has purchased a total of 253,000 ETH. The average purchase price was about US$2,647, and the current floating profit was US$79.88 million.