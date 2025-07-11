Publicly listed company SharpLink Gaming purchases 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation via OTC By: PANews 2025/07/11 20:11

VIA $0.0158 -16.40% ETH $4,349.7 -3.25%

PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that earlier this week, the Ethereum Foundation finalized the sales terms of 10,000 ETH through OTC at an average price of $2,572.37. The OTC counterparty was the listed company SharpLink Gaming.