With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of “global tokenization”?

By: PANews
2025/07/11 19:00
윙크
WIN$0.00005065-0.74%

Editor's note: On July 3, the South China Morning Post website published an article by Cobo COO Lily Z. King, which deeply analyzed how Hong Kong can seize the initiative in the global tokenization competition. The article pointed out that as the tokenization of real world assets (RWA) accelerates into the mainstream, Hong Kong is building a new generation of financial infrastructure with a clear regulatory framework, open market strategy and active policy innovation. In the second half of this competition, the key will no longer be policy guidance, but whether the product really meets market demand.

With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of “global tokenization”?

With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of “global tokenization”?

 Lily Z.King at the Deloitte Digital Asset Forum in Hong Kong on July 8
 Participants included officials from the Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Department, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Legislative Council and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as well as industry bodies.

When BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink wrote in his annual letter to shareholders, “Every stock, every bond, every fund — every asset can be tokenized,” he was not predicting some distant transformation but a shift that is already underway — an evolution that is reshaping how capital is formed, how assets are distributed, and how financial opportunity is accessed.

At the core of this revolution is a concept that was once niche but is now rapidly entering the mainstream: the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). Today, more than $24 billion of RWA is circulating on the public chain, covering yield-bearing U.S. bonds, private credit pools, tokenized commodities and real estate, etc. What was once seen as a "cryptocurrency experiment" is now becoming part of the global financial infrastructure - the underlying pipeline of the capital market is quietly being reconstructed.

So the question is no longer whether tokenization will reshape finance, but who will shape it.

In the “Policy Statement on Digital Asset Development 2.0” released on June 26, Hong Kong expressed its intention to lead.

The statement launched the “Leap” regulatory framework, expanding the scope of supervision to stablecoin issuers, custodians and RWA platforms. More importantly, it sends a clear signal: Hong Kong is not just “allowing tokenization, but actively advocating tokenization.”

"Leap" is the abbreviation of "Legal" for "Legal Simplification", "Expanding Tokenized Products", "Advancing Application Scenarios" and "People and Partnership". It promotes a broader vision by formulating a stablecoin license system, clarifying the regulatory framework for tokenized ETFs, and continuing previous pilot projects in digital bonds and green finance, encouraging the tokenization of various assets ranging from precious metals to renewable energy infrastructure.

But perhaps the most meaningful change is not what the policy specifically regulates, but how it defines tokenization—as a core pillar of the new financial infrastructure rather than a sandbox experiment. This alone has set Hong Kong apart from other markets.

In contrast, Singapore has adopted a more cautious approach, focusing on institutional participation and restricting retail investors, while Hong Kong has chosen a broader and more inclusive path. It allows retail users to participate under the premise of setting clear suitability rules, thus expanding the potential market space.

Compared to the EU’s prescriptive crypto asset market structure and the fragmented regulatory tug-of-war in the United States, Hong Kong offers a more unified, principles-based system that provides the clarity that innovators and investors need.

However, just because the tracks are laid doesn’t mean the trains will run on time. It’s easy to issue a tokenized asset, but the difficulty lies in whether anyone is willing to hold, trade and trust it.

With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of “global tokenization”?

 Jeremy Allaire (third from left), CEO and co-founder of Circle Internet Group, one of the world's largest stablecoin issuers, and Heath Tarbert (second from left), President of Circle, at the New York Stock Exchange on the day of the company's initial public offering on June 5.
 Photo: Reuters

Too many tokenized projects learned this the hard way: the technology worked, but the market didn’t buy it. Lacking distribution channels, market demand, or practical relevance, many products simply got shelved. The bottleneck is not technology or regulation, but whether the business value actually exists. The true test is whether a tokenized asset actually solves a problem for a well-defined user group.

Of course, there are projects that have passed this test and successfully expanded. For example, tokenized U.S. Treasury products have gained widespread adoption among savers around the world because they provide stable and transparent yields, especially in emerging markets that lack safe income channels.

For example, protocols such as Maple Finance have opened up new paths in the private lending sector by matching institutional borrowers with crypto-native lenders and implementing transparent risk control on the chain, making the product bidirectionally available.

These successes do not come from novel technology, but from the perfect match of assets, users and packaging methods.

Hong Kong's local ecosystem is also evolving in this direction. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "Project Ensemble" is experimenting with tokenized bonds, funds, carbon credits, charging pile infrastructure, and supply chain finance. These projects have great potential, but there are no blockbuster projects that can truly connect the three elements of assets, audiences, and usage scenarios on a large scale.

All the elements are in place, and what is needed next is "market traction". Hong Kong has laid a solid foundation: credible projects with clear regulation, institutional recognition, and public-private collaboration are constantly advancing. Hong Kong is increasingly seen as a safe and clearly structured digital asset experimental environment, coupled with its potential as a "bridgehead" for China's digital asset strategy, making its significance far beyond the local market itself.

But the hardest part has just begun. The next stage of competition will be determined by "product-market fit" rather than more policies. Can Hong Kong attract Southeast Asian savers to invest in truly profitable stablecoin products? Can China's industrial assets be connected to global capital through compliant digital packaging? Can a new generation of RWA products that are not only legal and compliant, but also have real market demand be incubated?

These questions will determine whether RWA is just a trend or a lasting change; they will also determine whether Hong Kong can become the global tokenization capital of this new era. If successful, Hong Kong will not only be a leader, but also one of the definers of the future financial form.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

씨티, 월스트리트의 암호화폐 추진이 심화됨에 따라 스테이블코인 기업 BVNK에 투자

씨티, 월스트리트의 암호화폐 추진이 심화됨에 따라 스테이블코인 기업 BVNK에 투자

시티그룹의 벤처 부문이 월스트리트가 블록체인 기반 결제 시스템으로의 진출을 가속화함에 따라 런던 기반 스테이블코인 기업 BVNK에 투자했습니다. 시티그룹의 벤처 부문인 시티 벤처스(Citi Ventures)가 디지털 자산을 위한 글로벌 결제 레일을 구축하는 런던 기반 스테이블코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자했습니다. BVNK는 시티의 투자 규모나 현재 기업 가치를 공개하지 않았습니다. 그러나 공동 창업자 크리스 하름스는 CNBC에 현재 기업 가치가 마지막 자금 조달 라운드에서 보고된 7억 5000만 달러를 초과한다고 밝혔습니다. 이 기업은 이미 코인베이스와 타이거 글로벌을 포함한 주요 투자자들의 지원을 받고 있습니다. "스테이블코인 인프라 위에 구축하려는 수요가 폭발적으로 증가하고 있습니다"라고 하름스는 CNBC에 말했습니다. 더 보기
이피엔에스
PUSH$0.03089-0.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415-9.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.11824-3.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:04
Share
Polymarket가 곧 토큰을 출시할 수 있으며 에어드랍은 대규모가 될 수 있습니다

Polymarket가 곧 토큰을 출시할 수 있으며 에어드랍은 대규모가 될 수 있습니다

Polymarket CEO가 잠재적인 POLY 토큰 출시를 암시하는 암호화된 트윗으로 암호화폐 X를 떠들썩하게 만들었으며, 일부 커뮤니티 구성원들은 이것이 역대 최대 에어드랍이 될 수 있다고 추측하고 있습니다. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan이 전체적으로 화제를 불러일으켰습니다...
SOON
SOON$0.8117-1.54%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01211-3.81%
에버스케일
EVER$0.01905-0.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 16:19
Share
2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002791+43.86%
비트코인
BTC$122,005.78-0.49%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Share

Trending News

More

씨티, 월스트리트의 암호화폐 추진이 심화됨에 따라 스테이블코인 기업 BVNK에 투자

Polymarket가 곧 토큰을 출시할 수 있으며 에어드랍은 대규모가 될 수 있습니다

2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

카이토의 캐피털 런치패드에서 리밋리스 퍼블릭 세일 대규모 초과 청약

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락