GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH and currently only holds 1,700 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/11 18:41

GMX $13,64 -5,47% ETH $4 352,86 -3,18%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH (US$30 million) and US$10.5 million of FRAX to the GMX Security Committee multi-signature address. GMX was stolen by hackers for more than US$42 million, and the hacker currently only holds 1,700 ETH worth US$5.12 million.