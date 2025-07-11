UK-listed Coinsilium gets approval to issue up to 600 million new shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings By: PANews 2025/07/11 18:57

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium has obtained shareholder approval to issue up to 600 million new shares, enhancing its ability to expand its Bitcoin funding strategy through Forza. Since May, the company has raised 11.62 million pounds and its Bitcoin holdings have increased from 5 Bitcoins to 88.67 Bitcoins.