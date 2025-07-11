A whale who used 5x leverage to buy HYPE has a current floating profit of more than $14.78 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 14:25

HYPE $44.68 -3.35% MORE $0.03496 +49.46%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as HYPE hit an all-time high of $45.96, a whale who used 5x leverage to go long on HYPE currently has a floating profit of more than $14.78 million.