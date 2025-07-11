Ethereum Foundation: The address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning belongs to Argot Collective By: PANews 2025/07/11 13:21

PANews reported on July 11 that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation (EF), posted on X that the address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning did not belong to EF, but to Argot Collective, a non-profit development organization that was previously spun off from EF. Earlier news , the Ethereum Foundation announced that it would provide Argot Collective with three years of operating funds to continue supporting its advancement of the Solidity language and other key open source infrastructure of Ethereum.