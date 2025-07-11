Zeus Network Launches Solana Ecosystem’s First Bitcoin Airdrop By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:41

PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, Zeus Network officially launched the first Bitcoin airdrop event in the Solana ecosystem, and qualification inquiries are now open. In addition, users can register for the btcSOL whitelist, complete designated tasks and unlock the "zPioneer" identity, enjoy early strategies, exclusive benefits and rewards, publish Zeus Network related content and climb the rankings in the Galxe rankings, and win the qualification to participate in the next round of Solana platform Bitcoin airdrops.