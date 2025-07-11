Robinhood CEO's AI math company Harmonic completes $100 million Series B financing, with a valuation of $875 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:47

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, Harmonic, an AI mathematics company co-founded by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, announced the completion of a $100 million Series B financing round, with a valuation of $875 million. This round was led by Kleiner Perkins, followed by Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Paradigm. Founded in 2023 by Tenev and former Helm.ai CEO Tudor Achim, the company aims to build AI systems that can solve complex math problems, creating what the company calls “mathematical superintelligence.” Harmonic plans to open its flagship AI model, Aristotle, to researchers and the public later this year.