A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/11 10:13

USDC $0.9997 +0.01% PUMP $0.005521 -6.40%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 22 hours, a whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage.