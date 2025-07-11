The whale who previously "followed" James and suffered huge losses shorted ETH at $2,935 after a month. By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:09

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who liked to open long positions to "pick up corpses" after the liquidation of James Wynn's positions in late May and early June, after suffering a heavy loss of $17.08 million in "following" James last time, stopped opening orders and took a month off. After the market surged today, he transferred 3.25 million USDC to Hyperliquid 2 hours ago and shorted ETH at $2,935. His current position: 25x short 11,241 ETH, worth $33.03 million, opening price $2,935, liquidation price $3,135.