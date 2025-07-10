Germany's NRW Bank issues 100 million euro digital bond on Polygon blockchain By: PANews 2025/07/10 23:50

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk , Germany's state-owned development bank NRW.BANK issued a 100 million euro (about 116.7 million US dollars) blockchain bond on the Polygon blockchain for the first time. The bond is registered in accordance with the German Electronic Securities Act ( eWpG ) and is provided with infrastructure by Cashlink 's BaFin -regulated crypto securities registration system. The issuance attracted the participation of many institutional investors, with Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and Deka Bank acting as lead underwriters, marking the increasing acceptance of digital securities in the European public offering sector.