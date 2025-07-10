Arthapala’s address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:03

MORE $0.03498 +49.48% AI $0.1199 -8.68% ETH $4,330.59 -3.59%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala , a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,440 ETH to the exchange again in the past 6 hours, worth about 17.98 million US dollars, with an average price of 2,793 US dollars. Since June 2025 , the address has transferred a total of 108,607 ETH to the exchange, with a total value of about 272 million US dollars, and the specific purpose is still unclear.