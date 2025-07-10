Security agency: Beware of fake Euler Finance ads appearing in Google search results By: PANews 2025/07/10 17:33

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam , fake " Euler finance " ads are currently appearing in Google search results. These phishing ads steal user wallet funds through malicious transaction signatures and use Punycode to disguise real domain names to trick users into falling for them. Please be vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links.