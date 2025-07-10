Some stablecoin concept stocks are overheated in the short term and need to pay attention to the risk of callback By: PANews 2025/07/10 17:06

PANews reported on July 10 that in recent days, the share prices of many listed companies in the Hong Kong stock market have soared due to their involvement in the "stablecoin concept". During the trading session on July 10, Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy once soared by more than 280%. At the same time, another Hong Kong stock that moved abnormally was Delin Holdings, which once rose by more than 70% in the early trading. Some industry insiders reminded that some stablecoin concept stocks have been overheated in the short term and need to pay attention to the risk of callback.