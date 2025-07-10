Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity

PANews reported on July 10 that trader Eugene said that the decline in the Memes market due to the launch of TGE by the Pump.fun platform does not seem to conform to basic logic. He believes that investors buy tokens such as "fartcoin" not to gain overall exposure to the Memes market, but because of its high volatility and unique naming.

Eugene further stated that he could not understand why a startup platform with revenue-generating capabilities would cause a sharp fluctuation in marginal funding flows for tokens such as “fartcoin.” He believed that this might be a buying opportunity in the Memes market.