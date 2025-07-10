A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position

By: PANews
2025/07/10 13:52
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position.

Earlier today, two wallets had deposited USDC into Hyperliquid and opened PUMP (1x) short positions.

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
2026년 상승 피크를 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼 Ozak AI

암호화폐 시장은 결정적인 단계에 도달했습니다. 분석가들은 2026년의 다음 상승 정점이 초기 투자자들에게 기록적인 수익을 안겨줄 잠재력이 있다고 믿습니다. 역사는 모든 사이클이 확립된 거대 기업과 숨겨진 보석 모두에게 유리하다는 것을 보여줍니다. 안전과 리스크의 균형을 맞추는 것이 종종 가장 보람 있는 결과를 보장합니다. 그런 관점에서, 여섯 개의 토큰이 두드러집니다 [...] 게시물 2026년 상승 정점을 위해 보유할 상위 6개 토큰: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, 그리고 Ozak AI라는 프리세일 AI 슬리퍼가 Blockonomi에 처음 등장했습니다.
왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

비트코인은 4분기에 급등하여 최근 126,000달러의 신고가를 경신했습니다. 하지만 비트코인(BTC)이 10월 펌프로 헤드라인을 장식하는 동안, 투자자들에게 진정한 기회는 다른 곳에 있습니다. 차세대를 위한 DeFi(탈중앙화 금융) 프로토콜인 Mutuum Finance(MUTM)는 현재 낮은 가격으로 프리세일 6단계에 있습니다. [...]
