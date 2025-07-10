A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/10 13:52

USDC $0.9996 +0.01% PUMP $0.005504 -6.33% WALLET $0.02383 -3.24%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today, two wallets had deposited USDC into Hyperliquid and opened PUMP (1x) short positions.