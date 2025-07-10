Musk's xAI officially launches Grok 4 By: PANews 2025/07/10 12:52

XAI $0.03951 -3.58% GROK $0.000986 -3.14% STARTUP $0.004427 +1.39%

PANews reported on July 10 that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup under Musk, announced the official launch of the artificial intelligence model Grok 4.