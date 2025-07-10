A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/10 12:21

USDC $0.9996 --% PUMP $0.005498 -6.27% WALLET $0.02384 -3.24%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, another newly created wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today, it was reported that a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position.