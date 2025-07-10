South Korea's central bank governor: Non-bank institutions issuing won stablecoins could cause market chaos By: PANews 2025/07/10 11:21

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, South Korea’s central bank governor Lee Chang-yong said that the issuance of won-based stablecoins by non-bank institutions may cause market chaos, and the indiscriminate permission of won-based stablecoins may conflict with foreign exchange policy. According to previous news, Lee Chang-yong said that it is necessary to introduce a stablecoin based on the Korean won, but it needs to be done with caution .