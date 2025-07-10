Pump.fun: With more than 70 core members and plans to continue to expand the team, it is about to announce its first acquisition By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:19

FUN $0.00872 +1.51% ALON $0.004508 -7.58% MORE $0.03496 +48.57% PUMP $0.005517 -5.94% CORE $0.3784 +0.21%

PANews reported on July 10 that Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, published an article on the X platform to disclose the future focus: 1. Improve the quality, sustainability and diversity of the tokens that have been launched: In the future, the creator revenue sharing mechanism will be extended to the CTO project, and the fee structure will also be further adjusted. 2. Double down on the "social" field: further invest and focus on the live broadcast function of Pump.fun. 3. Continue to invest in creating user experience. 4. Expand the team size: At present, the basic framework of the team has been initially built, with more than 70 core members covering engineering, data, security, trust and compliance, legal affairs, operations and growth. The team will continue to actively expand through recruitment and strategic acquisitions, and the first acquisition will be officially announced soon.