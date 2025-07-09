DeFAI trading and asset management platform Velvet Capital completes $3.7 million financing By: PANews 2025/07/09 20:22

VELVET $0.17601 -7.23%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph , Velvet Capital, a DeFAI trading and asset management platform, announced the completion of a $ 3.7 million financing to accelerate the launch of its DeFAI operating system and governance token VELVET . The new system integrates an AI multi-agent operating system, trading terminal, asset management suite and API , aiming to bring seamless on-chain asset management and trading experience to funds, DAOs and individual traders. VELVET tokens can unlock multiple rights and interests such as platform governance, profit dividends, and fee discounts through staking.