BTCS raises funding target to $225 million, accelerating Ethereum deployment By: PANews 2025/07/09 19:17

PANews reported on July 9 that BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS ) announced that it would raise its financing target to $ 225 million to accelerate its Ethereum accumulation strategy. BTCS said that this move will further strengthen its vertical integration model covering independent node staking and block building. The company is committed to increasing long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency by compounding Ethereum-denominated returns on on-chain infrastructure. BTCS also revealed that detailed progress on recent Ethereum purchases will be announced this week or next week, continuing to advance its DeFi/TradFi flywheel strategy.