Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/09 16:44

PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to use all the funds to purchase Bitcoin. The company currently holds 1,051 BTC, and the near-term goal is to increase its holdings to 3,000. The company said that this move was based on its firm belief in the future of Bitcoin and the results of long-term internal discussions. Earlier news, Japanese listed company Remixpoint will pay its CEO's salary in full in Bitcoin .