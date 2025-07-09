Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
Union
U$0,003109-%52,93
비트코인
BTC$121.823,58-%0,72
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04857+%7,10
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,012+%0,19
GAINS
GAINS$0,02329-%7,87

A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again.

That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared by CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost, who points out that the U.S. Dollar Index has dropped to a historically weak level. It’s now sitting 6.5 points under its 200-day moving average, the largest gap seen in more than 21 years.

Some traditional markets may be concerned about this, but history shows that a declining dollar often creates an environment that is favorable for risky assets like Bitcoin (BTC). As traders move their money to assets that might hold value better during currency stress, Bitcoin has frequently increased in value.

For instance, when the DXY surged to a 20-year high of 114 in 2022, Bitcoin fell to roughly $16,000, but it bounced back above $40,000 when the dollar fell in late 2023. This trend has repeatedly occurred since 2015, with Bitcoin’s correlation to the dollar index typically ranging from -0.4 to -0.8.

Despite this backdrop, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t broken out just yet. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $108,712, a small increase of 0.2% in the past 24 hours. It’s still only about 2.7% below its all-time high of $111,814 set on May 22. With volume dropping 18% in a single day to about $21.5 billion, trading activity has cooled off. 

The derivatives markets have also seen a slowdown in activity, as per data from Coinglass. Open interest has dipped slightly to $73.41 billion, while derivatives trading volume has decreased by roughly 12% to $55.3 billion. This implies that despite the dollar’s decline, traders are still being cautious for the time being.

On the technical side, Bitcoin’s signals are mixed. The market is neither significantly overbought nor oversold, according to the relative strength index, which is neutral at 56. Although the momentum indicator itself has entered negative territory, suggesting short-term hesitation, the MACD has turned positive, indicating some upward momentum is building.

Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high? - 1

Bitcoin is currently trading above all of its major moving averages, which typically denotes an overall upward trend and implies that any declines may quickly find support. A slight widening of the Bollinger Bands suggests that price volatility may increase soon.

Traders are keeping an eye on whether Bitcoin can break through resistance at $110,300 or if it will drop below support at $107,100. For the time being, the declining dollar creates favorable conditions for a possible Bitcoin rally. However, the speed at which traders take action may determine whether history repeats itself.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
카다노
ADA$0,8085-%1,25
메메
MEME$0,002367-%2,10
Clip Coin
CLIP$0,0000285+%0,03
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
Share
XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

암호화폐 시장은 10월 8일, XRP가 난해한 $2.90 한계점을 넘으려 시도했을 때 격동의 순간을 목격했습니다. 그러나 이러한 노력은 일시적이었으며, 수익 실현이 이어지면서 가격은 $2.85 근처로 다시 내려갔습니다. 계속 읽기: XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색
리플
XRP$2,8109-%1,99
CROSS
CROSS$0,215-%1,13
니어
NEAR$2,855-%3,44
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:55
Share
왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

비트코인은 4분기에 급등하여 최근 126,000달러의 신고가를 경신했습니다. 하지만 비트코인(BTC)이 10월 펌프로 헤드라인을 장식하는 동안, 투자자들에게 진정한 기회는 다른 곳에 있습니다. 차세대를 위한 DeFi(탈중앙화 금융) 프로토콜인 Mutuum Finance(MUTM)는 현재 낮은 가격으로 프리세일 6단계에 있습니다. [...]
WHY
WHY$0,000000032-%13,51
비트코인
BTC$121.833,16-%0,56
pump.fun
PUMP$0,005529-%6,54
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

Kerrisdale Capital이 공매도 보고서를 발행한 후 BitMine 주가 하락

영국, 금융 시장의 토큰화를 이끌 디지털 시장 챔피언 임명