Glassnode: Bitcoin RHODL ratio rises to the highest level in the current cycle, which may indicate a shift in the market cycle and a cooling of speculative enthusiasm By: PANews 2025/07/09 16:25

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Glassnode data, the Bitcoin RHODL ratio has turned upward, reaching the highest level in the current cycle. This indicates that the wealth held by single-cycle holders has increased, while short-term activities of 1 to 3 months remain sluggish. Historical data shows that such changes usually mark the shift of market cycles and the cooling of speculative enthusiasm.